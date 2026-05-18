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Bhopal dowry death: In son's bail plea, ex-judge claims daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma was 'drug addict'

A local court, which earlier granted anticipatory bail to the victim's mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, reserved its order on Monday regarding the bail plea of her absconding husband, Samarth Singh.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 14:23 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradeshdowry

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