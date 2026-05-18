Bhopal dowry death: In son's bail plea, ex-judge claims daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma was 'drug addict'
A local court, which earlier granted anticipatory bail to the victim's mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, reserved its order on Monday regarding the bail plea of her absconding husband, Samarth Singh.
VIDEO | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: "Twisha was undergoing a ‘mental training programme’; we supported her throughout. Her loss has created a huge vacuum for us," says mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh.