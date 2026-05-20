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Bhopal dowry death: NCW seeks report, details on accused husband in Twisha Sharma case

Twisha Sharma was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradeshdowry

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