Bhopal dowry death: Twisha Sharma’s family alleges 'character assassination’, rejects drug use claims

<p>Bhopal: The parents of model and actress <a href="https://trc.taboola.com/deccanherald-deccanherald/log/3/click?pi=%2Findia%2Futtar-pradesh%2Fgreater-noida-dowry-case-police-says-cause-of-death-not-yet-clear-4008343&ri=cfae01a6e5af94bb214bf38a079efa30&sd=v2_ffadeb54df80be4fa48d7abf07db4806_2a07ae0e-d15e-4bdd-a1f1-e5ebe695c0d7-tuct10833ed1_1779179212_1779187803_CIi3jgYQxYxOGOfI7f7jMyATKAMwZziY0QpA5I8QSJ_x1gNQpN0VWABgpwNo27Sat7Lh4bEkcAGAAQCIAQA&ui=2a07ae0e-d15e-4bdd-a1f1-e5ebe695c0d7-tuct10833ed1&ii=~~V1~~8455638390341874033~~X7NwbBp_FqNKOKfydGmMjg&it=text&pt=text&li=rbox-t2m&sig=4de365aef7e190977191271e9a9ed10dc065a59a0b91&st=f&vi=1779187803239&lti=default&r=22&tvi2=27024&tvi48=28907&tvi50=9864&tvi61=25738&ppb=CPcC&cpb=EhIyMDI2MDUxNy0yLVJFTEVBU0UYn9Xb0wYgnP__________ASoZYW0udGFib29sYXN5bmRpY2F0aW9uLmNvbTIIdHJjNDAxMDE4gKrCmwdAmNEKSOSPEFCf8dYDWKTdFWMI2LEBEOPiARhBZGMItaYBEJDTARgCZGMI1xYQ1R8YI2RjCNz__________wEQ3P__________ARgkZGMIpogBEKOsARgHZGMI0gMQ4AYYCGRjCPC5ARDB7wEYCWRjCLf__________wEQt___________ARhJZGMIiLwBEI_xARhKZGMIoaUBEKXRARgLZGMIpCcQgzUYL2RjCM6dARC6xgEYD2RjCO-wARDr4QEYMGRjCO___________wEQ7___________ARgRZGMIqjUQiE0YMmRjCIW4ARCz7AEYFGRjCMv__________wEQy___________ARg1ZGMI3AoQoBAYFmRjCJYUEKAcGBhkYwiohQEQ7qgBGDpkYwiunwEQiskBGD1kYwji__________8BEOL__________wEYHmRjCPQUEJ4dGB9keAGAAQKIAer5mJ8CkAEcmAHTye3-4zPbAQokeS15eUJRNHBWRTJ1S01KZnFQd1g5QzBqdEJrMjNaZUprUX5BEAHcAQ&cv=20260517-2-RELEASE&route=AM%3AAM%3AV&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.deccanherald.com%2Findia%2Fmadhya-pradesh%2Fbhopal-dowry-death-in-sons-bail-plea-ex-judge-claims-daughter-in-law-twisha-sharma-was-drug-addict-4007328%3Futm_source%3DTaboola_Recirculation%26utm_medium%3Dreferral%26utm_campaign%3DDH">Twisha Sharma</a>, an alleged dowry harassment victim, on Tuesday rejected her mother-in-law's allegations that she was a drug addict and suffered from mental illness.</p><p>Rejecting retired judge Giribala Singh's claims as "character assassination", the Noida-based family demanded answers from the accused about Twisha's death at her marital home.</p><p>Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, just months after her December 2025 marriage to Samarth, whom she met on a dating app in 2024.</p><p>A local court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Twisha's absconding lawyer-husband, Samarth Singh, following which Bhopal police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.</p><p>Following the court order, Giribala Singh addressed a press conference, alleging that Twisha was undergoing psychiatric counselling and taking medicines, generally prescribed to schizophrenia patients.</p><p>Talking to PTI Videos, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, said, "Because the girl is dead now, they think they can say anything against her and shift the blame."</p><p>The accused must prove their allegations in court, he added.</p>.Bhopal dowry death: In son's bail plea, ex-judge claims daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma was 'drug addict'.<p>Navnidhi Sharma said that publicly defaming a deceased woman is a serious offence, and is especially "shameful" coming from a person who held a high judicial office.</p><p>Describing his daughter as a dynamic, career-oriented, and highly educated woman, he hit back at the schizophrenia claims.</p><p>"If my daughter had been schizophrenic, then what should be said about Giribala Singh, who killed such a good daughter in her own house?"</p><p>Twisha's mother, Rekha Sharma, denied allegations that the family was financially dependent on her, or that Giribala Singh had given nearly Rs 8 lakh to their daughter over the last five months and that Rs 5 lakh from this was transferred to their son.</p><p>"We never had any shortage of money. The only issue was that her in-laws were trying to sabotage her career," she alleged, slamming claims that they had pushed Twisha into the glamour industry too young and abandoned her.</p><p>The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into the alleged dowry death, is currently scanning CCTV footage, call logs, and digital footprints to locate Twisha's absconding husband.</p><p>Meanwhile, alleging a biased local probe, Twisha's grieving family has demanded that the investigation be transferred outside of Madhya Pradesh.</p>