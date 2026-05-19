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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Bhopal dowry death: Twisha Sharma’s family alleges 'character assassination’, rejects drug use claims

Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, just months after her December 2025 marriage to Samarth, whom she met on a dating app in 2024.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsIndiaMadhya PradeshBhopaldowry

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