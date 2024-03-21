BJP cites Kamal Nath’s chopper trips to script wealthy-versus-commoner narrative in Chhindwara

Bhopal: To tilt public support in favour of its candidate in Kamal Nath’s stronghold Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is raking up the Congress leader’s aviation assets to script a narrative of wealthy-versus-commoner.

Of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, the BJP bagged 28 in the 2019 polls, with Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath winning from their bastion Chhindwara on a Congress ticket.

Buoyed up by its stunning victory in the MP assembly elections held a few months ago, the BJP is striving to make a clean sweep in the Hindi heartland state.