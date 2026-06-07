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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

BJP leader dies after licensed firearm goes off accidentally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

The weapon has been seized and further investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsBJPMadhya Pradeshfirearms

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