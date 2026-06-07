BJP leader dies after licensed firearm goes off accidentally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

<p>Jabalpur: A Bharatiya Janata Party leader died in Jabalpur in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> of a gunshot wound to the abdomen after her licensed gun accidentally went off in the early hours of Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am in Old Shobhapur, Ranjhi police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Golhani told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>"Sangeeta Rajak (38) succumbed to a gunshot injury at a private hospital. A case has been registered and evidence is being collected as part of the investigation," he said.</p>.Four tourists held after car chase, firearm seized in Tamil Nadu's Kodaikanal.<p>Citing information provided by family members, Golhani said a dispute was taking place outside the house and Rajak's husband and brother-in-law had gone there.</p>.<p>"She was bringing out a licensed gun kept inside the house to hand it over to them when it accidentally went off, resulting in a bullet hitting her in the abdomen," the officer said.</p>.<p>Golhani said some anti-social elements had allegedly hurled explosives at the family's house a few days ago, creating panic in the area. Following this, the family had obtained the licensed firearm for security purposes.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/weapons">weapon</a> has been seized and further investigation is underway, he said.</p>.<p>Rajak had previously contested municipal elections as a BJP candidate and remained associated with the party, the officer added.</p>