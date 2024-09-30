Home
Madhya Pradesh

BJP leader proposes 'gaumutra' sip as entry pass to Navratri garba pandals

MP Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla alleged that BJP leaders are silent on the plight of cow shelters and are only interested in politicising this issue.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 16:44 IST

Indore

