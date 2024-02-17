BJP leaders to chant winnability mantra at national council meet on Saturday

New Delhi/Bhopal: The BJP will hold a two-day National Council, an extended form of its annual National Executive, where over 11,500 delegates are expected to attend.
The meeting will pass two resolutions on the Narendra Modi government’s 10 years, including the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Party president JP Nadda will deliver the inaugural speech on February 17.
A winnability mantra to achieve a landslide or record victory margin in the Lok Sabha election is likely to be unveiled during the event.
State BJP president VD Sharma said the BJP will certainly celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple.
“Whether or not the Krishna Janma Bhoomi agenda will figure in the two-day convention, the BJP is committed to fulfilling people’s religious and cultural aspirations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the charge to uphold the grandeur and religious, spiritual and cultural legacy of Bharat,” he said.
The core agenda of the convention is likely to discuss and deliberate on a wide range of issues including report presentation, strengthening of the party and how to achieve the target of 370 seats individually.
“We aim to increase vote share at least by 10% from the previous 58% in 2019. It will be possible only with micromanagement at booth level,” said Sharma.
On Thursday, addressing reporters senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the inner party democracy is in the DNA of the BJP.
‘The BJP is the only party which does maximum organisational work in a democratic manner, be it holding in time the party’s national convention, national executive and other programmes in states and districts,” said Prasad.