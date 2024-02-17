BJP leaders to chant winnability mantra at national council meet on Saturday

New Delhi/Bhopal: The BJP will hold a two-day National Council, an extended form of its annual National Executive, where over 11,500 delegates are expected to attend.

The meeting will pass two resolutions on the Narendra Modi government’s 10 years, including the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Party president JP Nadda will deliver the inaugural speech on February 17.

A winnability mantra to achieve a landslide or record victory margin in the Lok Sabha election is likely to be unveiled during the event.

State BJP president VD Sharma said the BJP will certainly celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple.