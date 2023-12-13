BJP may use MP CM Mohan Yadav in UP to dent Akhilesh's vote bank

Lucknow: The appointment of Mohan Yadav as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh may have an impact on the electoral politics in Uttar Pradesh also as the BJP is likely to use him to attempt to dent arch-rival Samajwadi Party's (SP) core vote bank of 'Yadavs' in India's biggest state in the next Lok Sabha polls due in 2024.

UP BJP leaders here also feel that the MP CM will prove to be useful for the saffron party in sending a positive message to the electorally influential 'Yadav' community in the state, which forms around ten per cent of the total electorate and is a deciding factor in around two dozen LS constituencies, especially in the eastern and central regions in the state.

While the BJP has been able to consolidate its hold on the OBCs in UP since 2014 LS polls, the 'Yadav' community continues to be solidly behind the SP and the saffron party's attempts to dent the same has not so far succeeded.