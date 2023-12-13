BJP may use MP CM Mohan Yadav in UP to dent Akhilesh's vote bank

Lucknow: The appointment of Mohan Yadav as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh may have an impact on the electoral politics in Uttar Pradesh also as the BJP is likely to use him to attempt to dent arch-rival Samajwadi Party's (SP) core vote bank of 'Yadavs' in India's biggest state in the next Lok Sabha polls due in 2024.
UP BJP leaders here also feel that the MP CM will prove to be useful for the saffron party in sending a positive message to the electorally influential 'Yadav' community in the state, which forms around ten per cent of the total electorate and is a deciding factor in around two dozen LS constituencies, especially in the eastern and central regions in the state.
While the BJP has been able to consolidate its hold on the OBCs in UP since 2014 LS polls, the 'Yadav' community continues to be solidly behind the SP and the saffron party's attempts to dent the same has not so far succeeded.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address at the tenth death anniversary of Chaudhary Hari Mohan Singh Yadav, a one time close confidante of the SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, last year was also perceived to be part of such an attempt.
The BJP leaders, however, think that Mohan Yadav's appointment as MP CM may change the electoral equations in the state, at least to some extent. ''By making a member of the Yadav community the chief minister of an important state (MP), BJP has proved that it really believes in taking everyone along....it will certainly send a positive message to the community,'' remarked a senior UP BJP leader while speaking to DH here.
Interestingly, Mohan Yadav, who was an MLA from Ujjain South assembly constituency in MP, is also related to UP as his wife hails from Sultanpur district of the state.
Senior SP leader and party general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav, however, rejected assertions that the MP CM could make a dent in his party's core vote bank. ''Aap (Mohan Yadav) MP sambhaliye, UP hum log dekh lenge (you take care of MP and leave UP for us)," Shivpal said.