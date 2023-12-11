JOIN US
india

BJP picks Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Yadav (58), an OBC leader, was elected as the BJP's legislature party leader in Madhya Pradesh. He was serving as minister for higher education in the outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet.
Last Updated 11 December 2023, 11:20 IST

Bhopal: Mohan Yadav, the BJP MLA from Ujjain South, will be the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, where the saffron outfit has retained power after the just held assembly polls, party sources said on Monday.

Yadav (58), an OBC leader, was elected as the BJP's legislature party leader in Madhya Pradesh at a meeting in Bhopal held in the evening in presence of central observers, they said.

He was serving as minister for higher education in the outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet.

(Published 11 December 2023, 11:20 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMadhya Pradesh

