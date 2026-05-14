<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> Kisan Morcha president of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhind">Bhind district</a>, Sajjan Singh Yadav, was removed from his post on Thursday after organising a rally involving hundreds of vehicles, defying <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s </a>repeated calls for austerity.</p>.<p>Yadav, appointed to the post just days ago, had held the rally on Wednesday in Bhind city to mark his taking over as the district Kisan Morcha chief, party sources said, as per PTI reports.</p>.<p>MP BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal ordered Yadav’s removal, citing a breach of discipline. “Yadav’s appointment had been cancelled on grounds of indiscipline and for not adhering to repeated appeals by PM Modi to save fuel and follow austerity measures,” Khandelwal said.</p>.After PM Modi's call for austerity, CMs of Delhi & MP limit use of official vehicles .<p>The BJP issued a formal letter to Yadav stating that his actions directly contradicted the Prime Minister’s appeal and amounted to “gross indiscipline.”</p>.<p>PM Modi, amid the ongoing crisis in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>, had earlier urged citizens and party leaders to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, promote public transport, carpooling, electric vehicles, and work-from-home arrangements.</p>.<p>The extravagant rally has triggered criticism within the party and beyond, highlighting tensions between local political displays and national directives on austerity</p>