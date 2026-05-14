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BJP removes MP leader over ‘gross indiscipline’ after rally with hundreds of vehicles ignored PM Modi’s austerity appeal

The BJP issued a formal letter to Yadav stating that his actions directly contradicted the Prime Minister’s appeal and amounted to “gross indiscipline.”
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 15:07 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshRashtriya Kisan Morcha

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