BJP works for welfare of people while Congress treats them as 'vote bank': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Citing an example, Chouhan said "The Madhya Pradesh government sends every month Rs 1,250 into bank accounts of nearly 1.25 crore women covered under the Ladli Behna Yojana."
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 18:38 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 18:38 IST
