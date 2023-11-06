'Black crow' remark: Kamal Nath slams Jyotiraditya Scindia

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has criticized Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for accusing him of witnessing the distribution of alleged fake loan waiver certificates during the Congress's tenure in MP. Scindia had likened himself to the "black crow" in the Congress, alluding to a popular proverb.

Kamal Nath responded to Scindia's allegations by stating, "Regardless of what Jyotiraditya Scindia says, it is widely known what arrangements were made. People are aware of the advantages he gained from our government, and the public can attest to it. Whether he's labeled as 'black' or 'yellow,' I have no need to address that," during a press conference in Bhopal.

During a recent public rally in Ashoknagar district, Scindia, who was previously a member of the Congress, referenced the Bollywood song "Jhoot Bole Kauva Kate" to highlight his role as the "black crow" within the Congress, suggesting that the party should be wary of him. He also claimed that 26 lakh fake loan waiver certificates were distributed to farmers, and he himself had distributed some of them, alluding to the proverb, "Jhoot Bole Kauva Kate, Kale Kauve Se Darriyo."