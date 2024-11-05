Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Budhni bypoll: In saffron citadel, Congress says BJP makes 'false' promises, ignores development

Speaking on the occasion, former chief minister and Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh alleged that the BJP never practices what it preaches.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 17:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 17:17 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMadhya Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us