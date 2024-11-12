Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Budhni, Vijaypur in MP set for assembly byelections

The BJP has fielded former Vidisha MP and Chouhan loyalist Ramakant Bhargava from Budhni against Congress' Rajkumar Patel, a former state minister.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 16:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 16:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMadhya Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us