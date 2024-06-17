Cattle smuggling crackdown | Residents given 'ample' time before demolition in MP: Report

After houses built on government land by 11 persons were demolished in the tribal-dominated Mandla in Madhya Pradesh as a part of action against the illegal beef trade in the state, reports claim that authorities had allegedly sent notices to the people concerned and given them ample time to respond as well.
“The accused had ample opportunity to respond. When this case came to light, local authorities moved swiftly against the accused and demolished illegal portions in 11 homes,” Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Sacklecha told The Indian Express.
He added that this was not the first time the village has seen cattle smuggling, which is why there is regular police activity in the area. The police also claimed that meat recovered was meant for local consumption and was a part of the "racket" that was taking place between Mandla and Jabalpur.
“The main accused has a relative who is in this business in Jabalpur. The bones were meant to be used for supplement and the meat as fat in other edible oil products,” a senior officer investigating the matter told IE.
The action was taken after a tip off was received that a large number of cows had been held captive for slaughter in Bhainwahi area in Nainpur, Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha told PTI. "A team was rushed there and we found 150 cows tied in the backyards of the accused. Cow meat was recovered from the refrigerators in the homes of all the 11 accused. We also found animal fat, cattle skin and bones, which were stuffed in a room," he said.
"The local government veterinarian has confirmed the seized meat is beef. We have also sent samples to Hyderabad for secondary DNA analysis. The houses of the 11 accused were demolished as they were on government land," the SP said.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 17 June 2024, 11:34 IST