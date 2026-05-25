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CBI set to take over Twisha Sharma probe, team sent to Bhopal

It will take over the probe from the state police and collect all the evidence and documents related to the case, they said.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 08:48 IST
India NewsCBIMadhya PradeshBhopal

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