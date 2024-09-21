Class 11 student jumps to death from 5th floor of building in Indore

Indore: A Class 11 student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday, police said.

Vinayak Mishra, a student of Barfani Academy living in Nilgiri hostel at Swadesh Bhawan, jumped from the fifth floor of the building in the morning, MIG police station in-charge Manish Lodha said.

Mishra had gone to the fifth floor for a yoga session and left a suicide note there, he said.

He jumped and landed on the parking floor, Lodha said.