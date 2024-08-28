CM highlights 'significant' industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh; Scindia says state to get eight new airports

During the event, Yadav announced the opening of eight district-level industry facilitation centers in the Gwalior-Chambal region. These centers, now operational in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna, and Ashoknagar, aim to streamline the establishment and growth of industries by providing necessary administrative support and resources.

Additionally, the Chief Minister paid homage to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia at the Agriculture University campus and visited an exhibition showcasing the development prospects of the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector in the region. A major highlight of Yadav's announcements was the plan to establish a private hospital in Gwalior, a police station in Sitapur, and a fire station in the industrial area, all of which are expected to significantly improve local infrastructure and services.

The MP CM also addressed the issues related to sick industrial units, specifically citing the resolution of worker dues from the Hukamchand Mill in Indore. He assured that similar steps would be taken to resolve the issues faced by JC Mill in Gwalior, indicating a strong commitment to revitalising struggling industries across the state.

The conclave witnessed the participation of international representatives from Mexico and Zambia, reflecting Madhya Pradesh’s growing global appeal as an investment destination. Union Minister for Communications and Northeast Region Development, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, commended Yadav for his "dynamic leadership" and efforts in promoting industrial growth in the state. Scindia noted that a substantial investment of Rs 1.84 lakh crore in just six months is a remarkable achievement, highlighting the transformative potential of such initiatives for the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia underlined that state government was committed and promised to transform the working culture (government functioning) to 'Red Carpet' from 'Red Tapism’ to woo investment in the region.

Scindia has called for Gwalior to be developed as a 'counter magnet city', a term used to describe a city that is developed to attract population, investment, and economic activities to counterbalance the excessive growth of a nearby metropolitan area.

Scindia also emphasized on the need for a major hospital in the Gola Ka Mandir area, which would cater to the healthcare needs of the growing population.

In a major announcement aimed at enhancing connectivity and encouraging industrial growth, Scindia revealed that eight new airports would be completed in Madhya Pradesh in the next few months, bringing the total number of new airports in the state to 11.

This initiative is part of a strategic plan to make Madhya Pradesh more accessible to industrialists and investors. "Before investing in the state, industrialists ask whether there is an airport or not," Scindia explained, highlighting the importance of connectivity in attracting investments.

Yadav pointed out the "remarkable transformation" of Madhya Pradesh under the BJP's leadership over the past 20 years, evolving from a "sick state" to a "developed" one.

"Now, CM Mohan Yadav has resolved that if Madhya Pradesh is in the heart of the country, then we will have to take the state to number one," Scindia said while expressing his support for the Chief Minister’s vision.

Scindia also said that this is the right time for industrial development in Madhya Pradesh, urging stakeholders to seize the opportunity and contribute to the state’s growth.

Prominent industrialists also expressed their optimism at the conclave. Karan Adani of the Adani Group announced the establishment of two new units: a defence sector unit in Shivpuri costing Rs 2,500 crore, and a cement grinding unit in Guna with an investment of Rs 500 crore. Both units are expected to significantly boost local employment, particularly for women. Vivek Taneja, Vice President of Reliance Group, discussed potential investments in the biogas and energy generation sectors, while Puneet Dower, MD of Tropo Light, announced plans to invest Rs 100 crore in the food processing sector, generating around 500 jobs for women.

Principal Secretary for Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Raghvendra Kumar Singh said that preparations are underway for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Bhopal in February 2025.

The state has been actively engaging with industrialists, with Chief Minister Yadav holding over 121 meetings across the state to attract investments.

The tourism sector is also receiving significant attention. Principal Secretary for Tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, highlighted the state’s 14 UNESCO sites and the development of major religious and wildlife tourism centers. The state government is providing substantial subsidies for ultra-mega projects to further boost tourism-related investments.

The Regional Industry Conclave in Gwalior marks a significant step in Madhya Pradesh’s journey toward becoming an industrial powerhouse.

The event was attended by several key dignitaries, including State Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Chaitanya Kashyap, and a host of other ministers and officials who expressed their support and commitment to the state’s industrial and economic development goals.