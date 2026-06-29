Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

CM Mohan Yadav mastermind behind Madhya Pradesh land scam: Congress

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the party will continue to demand Yadav's resignation to hold him accountable.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 06:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 06:51 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshJairam RameshMohan Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us