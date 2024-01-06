Congress blames EVMs, 'internal sabotage' for rout in MP polls at review meeting

Many of them said the 'EVM issue' should be raised nationwide and those in the state Congress unit responsible for the sabotage should be dealt with an iron hand if the party wants to put up a good show in the Lok Sabha elections, said the party leader, who had lost the elections, after attending the meeting.

"Majority of the defeated candidates said the battery backup of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) remained 99 per cent in areas where Congress lost elections, while it was 74 per cent in the booths where the party candidates won," he told PTI.