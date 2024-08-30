Congress doing politics over Katni incident but silent on Kolkata rape-murder case, alleges Madhya Pradesh BJP

Responding to the Congress' criticism, state BJP chief V D Sharma said, "As soon as the 10-11 month-old video of Katni, which is part of my parliamentary constituency, came to my and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's notice, the government took action and suspended six police personnel. The government always takes immediate action over such unfortunate incidents." The police do not have any right to punish the family members of even a hardened criminal. Hence, all of them were suspended, he said.