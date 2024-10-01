Home
Congress to hold 'Beti Bachao' campaign from Oct 2 against MP govt's 'failure' to control crime

Girls are falling victim to crime every 17 minutes in MP, Congress unit president Jitu Patwari alleged
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 12:49 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 12:49 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMadhya Pradesh

