Constable consumes liquor outside panchayat office; suspended after video goes viral

In the clip, constable Ashok Singh is seen drinking liquor at an open area in front of the janpad panchayat office in Jaisinghnagar town and claiming he is the police station in-charge of the town.
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 07:42 IST

