Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Contempt petition on posts against spiritual leader: MP HC issues notices to Google, Facebook

Last month, the High Court directed the two internet companies to take down such posts, petitioner Ranjit Singh Patel's counsel Pankaj Dubey told PTI on Thursday.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 19:42 IST

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued show cause notices to officials of Google and Facebook on a contempt petition which claimed the two firms had not removed objectionable posts against Hindu spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri despite the court's order.

"Google and Facebook are yet to delete such posts. Ranjit Singh Patel, a disciple of Acharya Shastri, filed the contempt petition stating the two firms have not deleted the posts despite the court order of December 4," Dubey said.

Justice RM Singh served four-month returnable notices on the contempt petition on Wednesday to Google LLC managing director Ishan Chatterjee, Google LLC (YouTube) resident grievance officer Suraj Rao, Facebook vice president and managing director Meta Sandhya Devanathan and Facebook resident grievance officer meta Amrita Kaushik, Dubey said.

Shastri is the 'peethadheeshwar' of Bageshwar Dham in Chhattarpur in MP.

(Published 18 January 2024, 19:42 IST)
India NewsFacebookGoogleMadhya Pradesh

