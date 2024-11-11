Cop's arm gets severed as train hits him while removing bodies from tracks in MP

<p>Damoh: The arm of a sub-inspector got severed and a police vehicle driver also suffered injuries when a train hit them while they were removing two bodies lying on the railway tracks in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>'s Damoh district, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident took place near Karaiya Bhadoli railway station in the district on Sunday evening.</p>.<p>Assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Mishra, the Bandakpur police post in-charge, had gone to the spot after getting information that two men died after falling from a train, Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi said.</p>.<p>While he was examining and removing the bodies, a train suddenly approached and hit him.</p>.Railway employee killed after coming in between buffers during shunting of train in Bihar station.<p>Mishra's right arm got severed, the official said.</p>.<p>The police vehicle's driver, Yawar Khan, was also injured in the incident, he said.</p>.<p>Mishra and Khan were referred to a hospital in neighbouring Jabalpur for further treatment, the official said.</p>.<p>If required, they will be sent for treatment to a medical facility in another city by an air-ambulance, he said. </p>