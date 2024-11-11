Home
Cop's arm gets severed as train hits him while removing bodies from tracks in MP

The incident took place near Karaiya Bhadoli railway station in the district on Sunday evening.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 06:22 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 06:22 IST
