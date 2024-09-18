Home
Couple flies to Indore from Sharjah, to be sent back over visa issue: Official

According to the official, since the couple is not allowed to enter India from the Indore airport, they have been stopped at the local airport under immigration rules.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 09:31 IST

Indore: A couple arrived here from Sharjah has been stopped at the local airport due to technical visa issues and will be sent back to the city in the United Arab Emirates, an airport official said on Wednesday.

The couple arrived in Indore from Sharjah on Tuesday night by an Air India Express flight, but according to their visa, they can enter India only through the Delhi airport, the official said.

According to the official, since the couple is not allowed to enter India from the Indore airport, they have been stopped at the local airport under immigration rules.

The couple will be sent back to Sharjah by the next Air India Express flight late Thursday night, the official said.

Published 18 September 2024, 09:31 IST
