Court dismisses Waqf claim on Karbala Maidan land in Indore

Indore: The district court here has declared that 6.7 acres of the Karbala Maidan grounds in Indore city is not a Waqf property but belongs to the municipal corporation.

The civic body has won a "historic legal battle" that was going on since 1979, said Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava.

A civil court had, in 2019, dismissed the corporation's plea seeking to stop illegal occupation of Karbala Maidan, against which a revision application was filed in the district court, he told reporters.