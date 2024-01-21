Court orders registration of criminal defamation case against MP BJP chief, ex-CM Chouhan

In her order on Saturday, Judicial Magistrate First Class Vishveshwari Mishra, dealing with cases pertaining to MPs and MLAs, directed for the registration of a defamation suit after prima facie finding sufficient evidence for trial, petitioner’s counsel HS Chhabra told PTI.

On April 29 last year, Tankha recorded his preliminary statement in the court in the criminal defamation case.

Tankha, also a senior Supreme Court lawyer, alleged that the BJP leaders tarnished his image by claiming incorrectly that he was involved in a Supreme Court case related to the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota in the panchayat elections in 2021.