Cow parts thrown into temple in Ratlam: NSA slapped against four arrested accused

Ratlam: The stringent National Security Act was invoked on Saturday against four persons accused of throwing the severed head of a cow into a temple in Jaora in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Khakha identified the four accused as Salman Mevati (24), Shakir Qureshi (19) Noshad Qureshi (40) and Shahrukh Sattar (25).