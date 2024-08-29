Dalit woman, minor grandson thrashed by cops in MP’s Katni, police probe after video goes viral

A video of Dalit woman and her 15-year-old grandson being beaten up by a group of railway police officials at a railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Katni has emerged. The video of the incident, that occurred 10 months ago, has gone viral on social media, sparking a controversy.

The video shows a woman in civvies beating up a woman and a boy in a closed room. Later, some other personnel in uniform join her in thrashing the duo.

According to Madhya Pradesh police, the video is from October 2023 and a DIG level officer has been sent to Katni to investigate the incident.