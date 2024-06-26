Dalit youth stripped, beaten up in Madhya Pradesh; three held

Chhatarpur: A Dalit youth was stripped and thrashed severely in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur city following which police have arrested three persons, a senior official said on Wednesday.

No reason has been specified for the incident which, according to sources, took place three-four days back.

In a clip which surfaced on social media on Wednesday, two men were seen stripping the victim, who was bleeding in the head, and hitting him with belts and butts of country-made pistols while another person was making its video recording.