Defamation case: Madhya Pradesh High Court lifts stay on arrest warrant against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

<p>Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has lifted the interim stay on an arrest warrant issued against Trinamool Congress MP<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee"> Abhishek Banerjee</a>, nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a defamation case.</p>.<p>The decision is likely to increase legal troubles for the TMC general secretary, who is already facing an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate on corruption charges.</p>.<p>A single bench of Justice Pramod Kumar Agarwal on Wednesday dismissed Abhishek Banerjee's petition and lifted the stay, granted in November 2025, on the execution of the arrest warrant issued by a special Bhopal court.</p>.Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla invites Abhishek Banerjee for meeting on June 19 as TMC crack widens.<p>Former Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, filed the defamation case against Abhishek Banerjee in the MP-MLA court in Bhopal in 2021.</p>.<p>The defamation suit alleged that Abhishek Banerjee called Akash Vijayvargiya a "goon" while addressing a rally in Kolkata in November 2020.</p>.<p>The MP-MLA court had issued the arrest warrant against Abhishek Banerjee, following which he approached the HC.</p>.<p>In his petition before the HC, the TMC leader had argued that he is a Member of Parliament and is unlikely to abscond. Hearing the petition, a single bench stayed the execution of the arrest warrant on November 12 last year.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, no one appeared on behalf of the petitioner during the hearing.</p>.<p>Taking serious note of the absence, the bench stated in its order that it appears the petitioner has lost interest in pursuing the plea.</p>.<p>Justice Agarwal lifted the stay on the arrest warrant, dismissed the petition, and directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Bhopal court.</p>