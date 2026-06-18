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Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Defamation case: Madhya Pradesh High Court lifts stay on arrest warrant against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

The decision is likely to increase legal troubles for the TMC general secretary, who is already facing an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate on corruption charges.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 04:03 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 04:03 IST
India NewsTMCAbhishek BanerjeeMadhya Pradesh High Court

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