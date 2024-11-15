Home
Deputy collector from Bhopal faces rape allegations, case registered

Accused Rajesh Sorte (47) allegedly got into a relationship with the complainant when he was the tehsildar in Pachore of Rajgarh district in 2022.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 07:52 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 07:52 IST
India NewsCrimeCrimes against womenMadhya PradeshBhopal

