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Dhar State's court declared Bhojshala a 'mosque' in 1935: Muslim side claims before MP High Court

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while the Muslim side claims it to be the Kamal Maula Mosque.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 18:40 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 18:40 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradesh

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