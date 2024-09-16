Didn't wish to get late for b'day party: BMW rams into scooter in MP's Indore, kills 2 women

A speeding BMW car hit and killed two young women who were riding a scooter on Saturday night in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.

The incident occurred in the Khajrana area when Lakshmi Tomar (24) and Diksha Jadon (25) were returning on a two-wheeler after attending the famous Khajrana Ganesh temple fair.

Police said that the accused driver Gajendra Pratap Singh (28) was driving extremely fast as he didn't want to get late for his friend's birthday party.

According to a report by The Times of India, Singh, who had fled the scene, has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, rash driving, and driving in such a rush or negligent manner as to endanger human life.