Didn't wish to get late for b'day party: BMW rams into scooter in MP's Indore, kills 2 women

A speeding BMW car hit and killed two young women who were riding a scooter on Saturday night in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.
The incident occurred in the Khajrana area when Lakshmi Tomar (24) and Diksha Jadon (25) were returning on a two-wheeler after attending the famous Khajrana Ganesh temple fair.
Police said that the accused driver Gajendra Pratap Singh (28) was driving extremely fast as he didn't want to get late for his friend's birthday party.
According to a report by The Times of India, Singh, who had fled the scene, has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, rash driving, and driving in such a rush or negligent manner as to endanger human life.
"According to eyewitnesses, a BMW car rammed into the scooter. Due to the impact, both women were thrown onto the road, sustaining critical injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries," said Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav.
Lakshmi was the only earning member since her father died last year and was supporting her family by working in Indore, her family members said.
Police said that the other deceased Diksha who was originally from Gwalior, was working in an Indore-based public sector bank.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 16 September 2024, 10:16 IST