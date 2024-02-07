Digvijaya Singh's close aide joins BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Guna: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh's close aide and party leader Sumer Singh joined BJP in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday.

During Digvijaya Singh’s tenure as the CM, Sumer Singh had been appointed as a member of the state Public Service Commission (PSC).

He is considered as a family member of Digvijaya Singh, Congress sources said.