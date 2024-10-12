Digvijaya Singh's nephew booked for obstructing govt work in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

<p>Guna: The nephew of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was on Friday booked for allegedly obstructing a campaign of the Madhya Pradesh government in the state's Guna district, a police official said.</p>.<p>Aditya Singh was booked along with his driver, Raghogarh police station in charge Zuber Khan told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.BJP seeks FIR against Digvijaya Singh for 'objectionable' term against party's MP chief V D Sharma .<p>Aditya Singh is the son of Laxman Singh, the younger brother of Digvijaya Singh, a former MP chief minister and current Rajya Sabha MP.</p>.<p>A video showing him holding a cigarette while arguing with government staffers, including a police woman, went viral on social media.</p>.<p>Aditya Singh was former president of Raghogarh municipality.</p>