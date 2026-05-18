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‘Dowry’ death of former judge’s daughter-in-law: Kin protest outside MP CM’s residence

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe allegations of dowry harassment against the woman’s lawyer husband and his mother, a former judge.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 02:23 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 02:23 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshDeathdowry

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