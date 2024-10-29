Driver, his aide charred to death as truck catches fire in Madhya Pradesh

<p>Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh: The driver of a truck and his assistant were charred to death after their vehicle caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday morning, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred under Satanwada police station limits on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, around 12 km from the district headquarters, around 8 am, an official said.</p>.<p>"The truck caught fire, and as its driver and 'cleaner' could not come out of it, they were burnt to death," Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Singh Rathore said.</p>.Couple dies of asphyxiation after fire at house in Hyderabad.<p>The truck carrying onions was going from Bijapur (in Karnataka) to Faridabad (in Haryana), he said.</p>.<p>The deceased are identified as driver Rizwan Ansari, a resident of Haryana, and cleaner Monu Badak, a resident of Chhattisgarh, he said.</p>.<p>The reason behind the fire is being probed, he said. PTI COR ADU NP</p>