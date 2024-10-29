Home
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Driver, his aide charred to death as truck catches fire in Madhya Pradesh

The deceased are identified as driver Rizwan Ansari, a resident of Haryana, and cleaner Monu Badak, a resident of Chhattisgarh.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 09:00 IST

Comments
Published 29 October 2024, 09:00 IST
