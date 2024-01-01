Drivers stage protests in parts of MP over new law on hit-and-run cases

Talking to PTI, C L Mukati, chairman of the transport committee of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), said, "There is anger among drivers over the stringent provisions suddenly introduced by the government in hit-and-run cases, and they demand that these provisions be withdrawn." The government should focus on ensuring better road and transport systems like the ones in foreign countries before bringing in strict provisions along the lines of laws in foreign countries in 'hit and run' cases, he said.