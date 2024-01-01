Drivers stage protests in parts of MP over new law on hit-and-run cases

Bhopal/Indore: Drivers of commercial vehicles, including trucks and tankers, stopped work in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday to protest the new law regarding hit-and-run cases.
While road blockades were seen in some places in the state due to protests by drivers, long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps due to panic over fear of disrupted fuel supply in various cities.
Protesting drivers also blocked the Mumbai-Agra National Highway and a few roads in Indore, affecting the movement of vehicles and essential commodities.
In Bhopal, drivers staged an agitation at Lalghati and stopped city buses and vehicles, and some protesters also gathered at Board Office Square in MP Nagar.
The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which will replace the Indian Penal Code, has a provision that attracts punishment of up to 10 years for drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration.
As per the new law, hit-and-run cases can attract a 10-year jail term and a fine of Rs 7 lakh, said Pramod Sikarwar, one of the protestors at Board Office Square.
"The new law is against the interest of drivers. Drivers don't want to kill anybody, but accidents happen. In such cases, people turn against the driver. We demand that the new law be amended," he said.
In Indore, buses were parked on the road at Gangwal bus stand as part of the protest.
Meanwhile, the protests caused panic among people as they queued up at petrol pumps, fearing that the agitation may affect fuel supply.
"The new law in hit-and-run cases will apply to all vehicles, not tankers or trucks alone. There are problems at some places, and people are scrambling to store fuel in panic," said Ajay Singh, president of the Madhya Pradesh Petroleum Association.
Fuel tankers were stuck in some places due to road blockades, but there is adequate petrol and diesel at most of the petrol pumps, he said.
Talking to PTI, C L Mukati, chairman of the transport committee of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), said, "There is anger among drivers over the stringent provisions suddenly introduced by the government in hit-and-run cases, and they demand that these provisions be withdrawn." The government should focus on ensuring better road and transport systems like the ones in foreign countries before bringing in strict provisions along the lines of laws in foreign countries in 'hit and run' cases, he said.
According to eyewitnesses, drivers blocked the Mumbai-Agra national highway in Dhar and Shajapur districts, resulting in long queues of vehicles and in another incident, drivers parked their buses at the intersection near Gangwal bus stand in Indore and staged a sit-in protest, inconveniencing people.
When an attempt was made to block the road at Indore's Vijay Nagar intersection, the police resorted to mild lathi-charge on protesting drivers who forced people to get down from four-wheelers, a police official said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hemant Chauhan said the police ended the blockade by giving warning protesters.
People who block the road and obstruct traffic are being identified, and appropriate legal action is being taken against them, he said.
Meanwhile, in a video that surfaced on social media, drivers are seen creating a ruckus on the road, alleging that a police officer took out a pistol to scare them.
Indore Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary said this incident had occurred in the Kshipra police station area on Sunday, but he rejected the allegation of the protesting drivers.
"The police officer was placing his pistol in a leather holster. His intention was not to scare the protesters,' he said.
In Gwalior, some drivers blocked a road in the Sikroda area on Sunday, following which the police registered a case at Bilaua police station.
Sunil Maheshwari, president of the state unit of the All India Motor Transport Association (AIMTA), said there was no strike of truck or tanker owners.
"Some tanker and truck drivers have parked their vehicles. They are being informed that the new laws are not just applicable to truck drivers but anyone who drives a vehicle. There won't be any strike at the moment," Maheshwari said.
Gwalior District Petrol Pump Association's patron Deepak Sacheti said that some tankers did not carry petrol or diesel from the petrol depot at Rairu for some time on Sunday.
Only 10 per cent of the drivers haven't understood the new rules, but they are being persuaded, Sacheti said, adding that there is no shortage of diesel and petrol in Gwalior.