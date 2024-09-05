Drunk teacher chops girl’s hair in MP's Ratlam, suspended

Ratlam (MP): A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district was suspended on Teachers' Day on Thursday for cutting a girl's hair in an inebriated state, an official said.

A video of the teacher chopping the child’s hair at a government primary school at Semalkhedi, about 40 km from the district headquarters, and later arguing with a villager went viral on social media, drawing the attention of senior officials.

Taking cognisance of the video, the Tribal Department's Assistant Commissioner Ranjana Singh ordered the immediate suspension of the teacher, Veer Singh, the official said.