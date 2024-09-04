ED conducts searches in RGPV fraud case in Bhopal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches and frozen funds to the tune of Rs 1.90 crore as part of a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities at the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), a Bhopal-based premier engineering institute.

The raids were carried out on Monday at premises in Bhopal, and Sohagpur and Pipariya in Narmadapuram district, and Ranchi and Bokaro in Jharkhand.

"The searches covered the residential premises of the key persons of the university including that of ex-Vice Chancellor (Dr Sunil Kumar), ex-registrar and ex-finance controller.