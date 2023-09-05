Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

ED raids Bhopal's Peoples Group in money laundering case

The searches were launched on September 4 at multiple locations in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 10:28 IST

Follow Us

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has conducted raids against a Bhopal-based business entity--Peoples Group--and its linked entities as part of a money laundering investigation leading to seizure of Rs 8 lakh cash and some 'incriminating' documents.

The searches were launched on Monday at multiple locations in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

Those covered included the Peoples Group, its linked entities like Sarvajanik Jankalyan Parmarthik Nyas, Peoples University, Sarks Metal Pvt Ltd, and their directors Rohit Pandit, Mayank Vishnoi and others, the agency said in a statement.

The ED case, filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from a complaint filed by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior where it was alleged that the directors of the Peoples General Hospital Pvt Ltd, Peoples International and Services Pvt Ltd and PGH International Pvt Ltd abused their positions and gave loans of more than 250 crore at zero or very low interest rates to related entities, causing wrongful loss to the shareholders and wrongful gain to related entities.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 September 2023, 10:28 IST)
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateEDMadhya PradeshBhopalMoney LaunderingPMLA

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT