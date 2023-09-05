ED raids Bhopal's Peoples Group in money laundering case

The ED case, filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from a complaint filed by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior where it was alleged that the directors of the Peoples General Hospital Pvt Ltd, Peoples International and Services Pvt Ltd and PGH International Pvt Ltd abused their positions and gave loans of more than 250 crore at zero or very low interest rates to related entities, causing wrongful loss to the shareholders and wrongful gain to related entities.