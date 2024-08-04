Home
Eight persons trapped on hillock due to rising water levels rescued in Madhya Pradesh

The incident took place at Kedareshwar temple near Pohri town here on Saturday evening, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Surjeet Singh Bhadoriya said.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 August 2024, 09:24 IST

Shivpuri: Eight persons who got trapped in a temple on a hillock after the water level of a stream rose in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district have been rescued, an official said on Sunday.

"Eight persons were trapped in a temple on a hillock following sudden rise of a stream's water level. After getting information, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) arrived at the spot and rescued all of them by 10pm," he said.

Published 04 August 2024, 09:24 IST
