MP Congress MLA tells supporters to cut hands of those who talk about vote division

Jhabua: A Congress MLA was captured on video purportedly asking his supporters to chop off the hands of those who talk about dividing votes during Lok Sabha elections in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.

The legislator, Veer Singh Bhuria, also purportedly termed the Bhilala community as 'Chor and Daku' (thieves and dacoits) while targeting Anita Chouham, the BJP candidate from the Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency.

Later speaking to PTI, he denied making any objectionable remark and disconnected the phone.