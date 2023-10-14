As election heat rises, MP CM Chouhan engages in war of words with Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath

Chouhan, while referring to her remarks made in tribal-dominated Mandla district on October 12, said during a press conference on Friday, "Earlier the Gandhi family cheated everyone, but Kamal Nath is now cheating the Gandhi family. The way Priyanka Gandhi was asked to make an announcement, I have seen that video."

He claimed that during her speech, Gandhi announced that education in MP would be free from Classes 1 to 12 if her party was voted to power, but Kamal Nath went up to her and asked her to make some corrections.