Elephant deaths in MP's Bandhavgarh: Ex-environment minister Ramesh demands 'full inquiry'
A forest official said three more elephants have died in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, taking the toll to seven. The condition of three other tuskers was serious, the official said.
मध्य प्रदेश के बांधवगढ़ टाइगर रिजर्व में 7 हाथियों की मौत और 2 या 3 की हालत गंभीर होने की ख़बर बेहद चौंकाने वाली है। इससे बांधवगढ़ में एक ही झटके में हाथियों की आबादी 10% कम हो गई है। इसकी तुरंत पूरी जांच होनी चाहिए और सुरक्षात्मक उपाय किए जाने चाहिए @byadavbjp