Elephant deaths in MP's Bandhavgarh: Ex-environment minister Ramesh demands 'full inquiry'

A forest official said three more elephants have died in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, taking the toll to seven. The condition of three other tuskers was serious, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 10:01 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 10:01 IST
