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'Enough is enough': Supreme Court orders MP government to decide on prosecuting minister for comments on Col Sofiya Qureshi

The bench refused to hear further submissions made on behalf of Shah and the state.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMadhya PradeshOperation Sindoor

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