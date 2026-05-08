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'Enough is enough': Supreme Court raps MP government over delay in granting sanction to prosecute Minister for remarks against Col Sofiya

The woman officer shot into the limelight for holding media briefings during the Operation Sindoor in 2025.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 13:47 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 13:47 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMadhya PradeshOperation Sindoor

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