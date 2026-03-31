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Ex-Army Captain nabbed from Madhya Pradesh in wife's murder case after LPG booking gives away his location

Tomar was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:55 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshLPG

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