<p>Sandeep Tomar, a former Captain of the Indian Army, who had been on the run for four years after his conviction in his wife's murder case, was arrested from Pandhurna district in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>. An LPG cylinder booking has helped police nab him. </p><p>Tomar was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.</p>.<p>In 2013, Tomar was posted in Abohar when he allegedly killed his wife, Shveta Singh. He tried dismissing the case trying to describe the incident as suicide, but a detailed investigation later revealed it to be a planned murder. </p>.<p>The trial court convicted him and awarded him life imprisonment in 2014, a verdict that was later upheld by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2022. Tomar was granted bail in 2019, but did not surrender after the high court upheld his sentence in 2022.</p>.K'taka High Court refuses to interfere with the arrest of a yoga teacher facing cheating allegations.<p>Since then, he had been continuously changing his location and identity to evade arrest, police said.</p>.<p>The breakthrough came when the Fazilka police traced a bank account linked to Tomar's PAN card, which he had used to book an LPG cylinder. Acting on this lead, police tracked his location to Madhya Pradesh, where he was finally apprehended, police said.</p>.<p>One of the officials from the investigation team said that Tomar's bank statement also revealed that he was getting LPG cylinder refill from an agency in Pandhura.</p>.<p>The gas agency was contacted and the delivery address was taken.</p>.<p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>